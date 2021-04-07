Alienware's 240hz gaming monitor is on sale for $315 at Dell

Alienware manufacturers some of the industry's best gaming monitors around — and some of the priciest. Luckily, Dell's exclusive coupon slashes dollars off this PC gaming display.

Dell currently has the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor, (AW2521HF) on sale for $314.99 via coupon, "EXTRA10". It normally retails for $510, so that's $195 in savings and $5 shy of this Alienware monitor's lowest price ever. By comparison, it's $6 cheaper than Amazon's current deal price.

Alienware gaming monitor deal

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor: was $510 now $315 @ Dell

Save $195 on the excellent Alienware 25 gaming monitor (AW2521HF) via coupon, "EXTRA10". Built for serious gaming, it packs a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution, high refresh rate of 240Hz, 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible technology synchronizes the graphics and monitor to ensure tear-free, buttery smooth gameplay. View Deal

Built for serious gamers, the Alienware 25 gaming monitor delivers best in class performance. It features a 25-inch 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution IPS panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time.

Although we didn't test this particular Alienware monitor, reviews from happy Dell customers praise its crisp and smooth imagery and outstanding quality. AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync Compatible technology synchronizes the graphics and monitor to ensure smooth, distortion-free gameplay.

What's more, Alienware's unique cooling and venting design is strategically integrated into the monitor's top, bottom, and rear. This ventilation system does a solid job of preventing the monitor from overheating. Connectivity-wise, this Alienware gaming monitor packs a USB upstream port, four USB 3.0 downstream ports, two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, an audio line-out, and a headphone jack.

If you're looking for a professional-grade gaming monitor for esports, the Alienware 25 gaming monitor fits the bill.