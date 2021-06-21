Get the Alienware m15 R4 with RTX 3070 GPU for under $2,000 in huge Prime Day gaming laptop deal

The powerful Alienware m15 R4 with RTX 3070 GPU has dropped to its lowest ever price at under $2,000, after a massive price cut and discount code.

You see, everyone has their eyes locked on Amazon right now, where this same laptop is available for $1,999. But we've looked elsewhere and found the same model for cheaper directly from Dell!

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,229 now $1,872 @ Dell with code 50OFF699

Probably the best gaming laptop deal of Prime Day right now. This configuration of the m15 R4 offers an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. All of this is packed into a stylish chassis with plenty of cooling and a gorgeous 15.6-inch 1080p display.

If you’re a gaming enthusiast, looking to make an investment in something that will play even the most graphically intense of titles, this beast is for you. Just read our Alienware m15 R4 review and you will see why!

With awesome performance, a stylish design and tactile keyboard, this is a great rig for on-the-go gameplay and any processor-intensive day-to-day productivity.

So, what are you waiting for? Stock seems to be flying off the shelves. For more, be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day deals hub for full coverage of the best offers.