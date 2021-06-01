Alienware m15 R4 deal: Get $350 off this gaming laptop with RTX 3060

When it comes to the best gaming laptop deals, they walk a fine line between power and price — stuffing as much into the chassis while keeping the cost low.

This Alienware m15 R4 deal does that with the big brand pedigree behind it, by dropping the price of this big rig with RTX 3060 GPU to $1,499 (a $350 price cut).

Alienware m15 R4: was $1,849, now $1,499 @ Dell

Offering everything enthusiasts need for playing the latest and greatest titles, Alienware's m15 R4 offers the 10th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. All this, alongside powerful speakers and a buttery smooth 144Hz 1080p display for immersive gaming.

Of course, the specs are a big selling point for any portable powerhouse like this. But as you can read in our Alienware m15 R4 review , there’s a lot more to love about this.

With awesome performance, a stylish design and a tactile keyboard, this is a great rig for on-the-go gameplay and any processor-intensive day-to-day productivity.

All of it is kept cool with Alienware’s patented Cryo-Tech — consisting of vapor chamber technology, a dual-intake dual-exhaust airflow design and plenty of load-balancing heat pipes.

Plus, a generous amount of I/O for compatibility while out and about or slotting this into your home setup makes it a very capable machine, which is very deserving of our highly coveted Editor’s Choice award. Pick yours up now!