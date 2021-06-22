AirPods Pro plummets to $189.99 in epic Prime Day 2021 deal

This AirPods Pro Prime Day 2021 deal is one of the most dazzling discounts the two-day Amazon shopping holiday has to offer. If you're on the hunt for some top-notch noise-cancelling earbuds, this is the Prime Day headphones deal you need to sink your teeth into.

Thanks to Prime Day, the AirPods Pro plummeted to $189.99 on Amazon, which is $69 off its original price of $249.99. This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for the AirPods Pro. You likely won't see a deal like this until Black Friday. Or worse, you may have to wait 'til next Prime Day!

AirPods Pro Prime Day deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249.99 now $189.00 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro in this Prime Day deal are one of our favorite wireless headphones ever. They feature satisfactory noise cancellation, decent sound quality and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design. While they benefit the most when paired with an iPhone, they can still be paired with Android devices, too.

Apple's AirPods Pro wireless earbuds, now at an ultra-low price of $189.99 on Amazon, are highly praised as one of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market — and for good reason.

The AirPods Pro in this Prime Day deal are water-and-sweat resistant, offer hands-free Siri activation and feature transparency mode so you can hear what's going on around you while still listening to your content.

As we mentioned in our AirPods Pro review, we were impressed with their comfortable design and seamless pairing with Apple devices. Their clear, crisp sound and noise cancellation were also highlights. This led us to give the AirPods Pro a 4.5 out of 5-star rating. It also earned our Editor's Choice award.

In our testing, the AirPods Pro lasted a solid four hours on a charge and the included charging case powers up the buds about five to six times before you need to charge it back up again. One nice feature is the ability to quick-charge the earbuds in the case for just five minutes to get an extra hour of battery life, which is great if you can take a quick break and get back to your listening.

Overall, the AirPods Pro are simply better than the standard AirPods in almost every way.

Prime Day ends June 22 so be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.