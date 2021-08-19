AirPods Pro getting new spatial audio support for Netflix

Netflix is bringing Apple's spatial audio feature to iPhone and iPad, giving AirPods Pro and AirPods Max owners an immersive surround sound experience when binge-watching Netflix TV shows or movies.



Apple announced new features were coming to its popular wireless earbuds and headphones at WWDC 2021, stating its spatial audio feature will work with tvOS devices and with macOS, including M1-powered MacBook models. Now, Netflix is rolling out the audio experience to iPhone and iPad users.

Speaking to MacRumors, the streaming giant stated the feature is in the process of rolling out, meaning it may not be available to all users immediately. A post on Reddit claims it is now working on the Netflix app.



Apple has been working on bringing spatial audio to more platforms, bringing the audio feature and lossless audio to Apple Music, too. The tech giant states it offers a multi-dimensional experience, making it sound like different noises in TV shows or movies are coming from all directions.



There are more features expected to be coming to AirPods Pro and AirPods Max soon, including "Conversation Boost" to make voice calls sound better and to adjust the amount of ambient noise, FaceTime spatial audio, ambient noise reduction, and more.



Netflix is already starting to roll out its spatial audio feature, so expect your iPhone or iPad to receive the update over the next few days. Speaking of, to make sure you're getting all of Apple's fancy features, here's how to update AirPods and AirPods Pro firmware.