AirPods Pro drop to $190 on Amazon — return to Prime Day sale price

Apple's AirPods Pro are back on sale for $190, bringing them to their lowest price since Prime Day. If you're on the hunt for some top-notch wireless noise-canceling earbuds, this is the headphones deal for you.

Down from their usual $200 price, the AirPods Pro plummeted to $190 on Amazon, which is $69 off the $250 original price. This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for the AirPods Pro. You likely won't see a deal like this until Black Friday.

AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249.99 now $190.00 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are one of our favorite wireless headphones ever. They feature satisfactory noise cancellation, decent sound quality and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design. While they benefit the most when paired with an iPhone, they can still be paired with Android devices, too. View Deal

Apple's AirPods Pro wireless earbuds, now at an ultra-low price of $189.99 on Amazon, are praised as one of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market — and for good reason.

The AirPods Pro in this deal are water-and-sweat resistant, offer hands-free Siri activation and feature transparency mode so you can hear what's going on around you while still listening to music, podcasts or shows.

As noted in our AirPods Pro review, we were impressed with the earbuds' comfortable design and seamless pairing with Apple devices. Their clear, crisp sound and noise cancellation were also highlights. This led us to give the AirPods Pro a 4.5 out of 5-star rating. It also earned our Editor's Choice award.

In our testing, the AirPods Pro lasted a solid four hours on a charge and the included charging case powers the buds about five to six times before you need to charge again. One nice feature is the ability to quick-charge the earbuds in the case for just five minutes to get an extra hour of battery life.

With that said, the AirPods Pro are better than the standard AirPods in almost every way, and at $190, are a great value.