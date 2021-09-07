AirPods Max falls to $449 in epic extended Labor Day deal

Apple's AirPods Max wireless headphones are among our top picks for best audio wearables. One retailer's extended Labor Day sale offers these premium audiophile headphones for a stellar price.

Right now, you can get the AirPods Max for $449 from P.C. Richard's. That's $100 off their $549 list price and the AirPods Max's lowest price yet. This is one of the best headphone deals we've seen all season.

AirPods Max deal

Apple Airpods Max: was $549 now $449 @ P.C. Richard's

At $100, the AirPods Max have never been cheaper. Apple's latest headphones feature powerful H1 chips, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. View Deal

Apple's AirPods Max are our new favorite noise-cancelling headphones. They feature powerful H1 chips, nine microphones, 40mm drivers, and tons of sensors.

In our AirPods Max review, we loved their gorgeous design, great audio quality, and powerful active noise-cancelling. We gave the AirPods Max an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice awards.

The AirPods Max are the latest headphones to feature spatial audio. This technology creates the illusion of a 360-degree soundscape for an immersive listening experience. In one test, listening to Lil Nas X’s, “Montero" (Call Me By Your Name), his vocals seemingly echoed from both sides.

When it comes to design, the AirPods Max are premium, minimalist and chic. With a weight of 13.6 ounces and 7.4 x 6.6 x 3.3 inches, the AirPods Max are heavier than competitors. They weigh more than the Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 Headphones (9 ounces, 8 x 6.5 x 2-inches) and the Sony WH-1000XM4 (8.9 ounces).

Despite their weight, the AirPods Max are surprisingly comfortable. Our reviewer wore them for nine and a half hours and had no complaints. The headphones' mesh fabric-covered memory foam ear cups keep the ears cozy and dry.

This extended Labor Day deal is one for the record books, so don't hesitate too long.