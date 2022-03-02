The trials never end for our favorite former Starfleet Admiral as Star Trek: Picard returns to our screens for its second season this week. The show follows Picard (Patrick Stewart), Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill) and Rios (Santiago Cabrera) aboard the La Sirena for a whole new adventure that traverses space and time. Star Trek: Picard’s sophomore season features the return of The Next Generation alumni such as Whoopi Goldberg’s Guinan and the god-like Q played by John De Lancie. Looking for a way to catch the latest episodes as they arrive? Check out our guide on how to watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 online.

Last season’s adventures saw Jean-Luc Picard and the ragtag crew of the La Sirena on a planet-hopping quest that involved Romulan assassins, the Borg and the return of fan-favorite Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan). Though the fate of the universe was on the line, they still found time to drop in on some old friends, including William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis). So how do you top such a stacked first season? Well, while it’s sister-show Star Trek: Discovery has currently been catapulted into the future, Star Trek: Picard is heading to the year 2024 to fix a broken timeline that has corrupted the 24th century as we previously knew it.

Without giving too much away about what the upcoming season has in store, let's get right to how and where you can watch Star Trek: Picard online in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Australia.

Star Trek: Picard season 2 official trailer

How to watch Picard season 2 online in the US

U.S. viewers can watch episodes of Star Trek: Picard season 2 exclusively on Paramount+ , starting on Thursday, March 3. Episodes arrive on the On Demand platform at 3 a.m. EST (12 a.m. PST) and will be released at the same time each week for the duration of the ten-episode season.

While there’s a seven-day free trial available for new subscribers, if you’re an active T-Mobile or Sprint customer, a free subscription Paramount+ may be up for grabs. The carrier’s “Paramount+ On Us” offer extends to postpaid wireless and Home Internet customers and offers a free year of Paramount+’s Essential monthly plan.

Paramount+ 7-day free trial Subscribe to Paramount+ today and gain instant access to 30,000+ episodes and movies, a host of exclusive originals and 1,000+ live sporting events every year. A subscription costs as little as $4.99 USD per month, with savings available on annual plans and through a 25% student discount . Still not sold? You can always give Paramount+ a try with a free seven-day trial of all On Demand and live streaming content.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 online in Canada

There’s a few options available when it comes to checking out the latest Star Trek: Picard episodes in Canada, with the first being Paramount+ . New episodes launch to the platform at the same time as the U.S. on Thursdays at 3 a.m. EST (12 a.m. PST). Catch the first episode on March 3, with new episodes releasing every week afterwards.

Canadians with a cable TV package that includes CTV Sci-Fi can also watch the latest episodes as they air every Thursday at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST), with the first episode “The Star Gazer” kicking things off on March 3. Episodes will then be made available on CTV’s On Demand platform shortly after.

Finally, Trek fans can also watch episodes of Star Trek: Picard season 2 via Canada’s OTT service Crave . New episodes will be available every week starting from Thursday, March 3.

Crave 7-day free trial New to Crave? Check out their seven-day free trial before investing in one of their streaming packages. All Crave content is available regardless of subscription plan, meaning you can enjoy thousands of hours of content from Crave, HBO, HBO Max and Showtime alongside access to the entire HBO library regardless of the plan you pick.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 online in Australia

Paramount+ became available to Australian viewers last August and will be the home of Star Trek: Picard going forwards. The show will be released in Australia at the same time as the US and Canada: Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m. AEDT. New episodes will be available weekly at the same time each Thursday for the entirety of the 10-episode season.

Paramount+ 7-day free trial Having launched in Australia back in August 2021, Paramount+ is your destination for all the previous 10 All Access content, SHOWTIME premieres, Paramount+ originals and live sports from the A-League, Socceroos and Matildas. Paramount+ offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers, and costs just $8.99 AUD per month, with savings available on annual plans.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 online in the UK

Paramount+ isn’t yet available in the UK, but that could be set to change this summer, according to a recent ViacomCBS investor day meeting. The news was made public after ViacomCBS struck a deal with British broadcaster Sky to bring the streaming platform to the UK, and other parts of Europe, back in August of 2021. The deal is poised to offer Sky Cinema subscribers complimentary access to Paramount+.

However, in the meantime, Trekkies in the UK won’t have the same difficulties catching the latest episodes of Star Trek: Picard as they do with sister show Star Trek: Discovery. While the latter requires tuning into a live broadcast on the PlutoTV platform, Picard fans can catch the latest episodes of Star Trek: Picard on Amazon Prime Video . Episodes are released to Amazon’s On Demand service one day later than Paramount+ subscribers; it will be available every week on Fridays at 12 a.m. GMT starting March 4.

Enjoy a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video With thousands of popular movies and TV shows available Amazon Prime Video is your goto for On Demand content. Start your free 30-day trial today and enjoy original shows like Jack Ryan, Reacher and The Boys. Better still, you’ll also have access to other Amazon Prime benefits including Prime Music streaming, free games every month with Prime Gaming and One-Day Delivery on millions of Amazon Marketplace items.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard season 2 while abroad

While services like Amazon Prime Video are available in over 200+ countries, other On Demand options like Paramount+, Crave and CTV On Demand aren’t so ubiquitous. This means if you are a subscriber to these platforms, and you’re looking to head abroad over the course of Star Trek: Picard’s second season, you may be left unable to watch from your new locale.

While you could technically sign up for a more region-friendly On Demand service, you may want to consider a VPN. The best VPNs provide unrestricted access to your favorite shows and movies from anywhere in the world. Download a VPN today and enjoy all of your geo-locked entertainment and subscription services wherever you go.