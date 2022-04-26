How to stop AirPods from reading notifications — free yourself from Siri's irksome voice

Funnily enough, according to Google's trending data, "How to stop AirPods from reading notifications" is a query that's growing in popularity. Can you blame them? While enjoying your favorite jams or podcasts, the last thing you want is Siri barging in with its interruptive robotic voice.

If you want to put a stop to Siri's interfering ways, we've got step-by-step instructions on how to finally put a muzzle on the meddlesome AI. For this guide, we'll use the AirPods Pro to show you how to disable the irksome feature, but the instructions are compatible with all AirPods devices.

How to stop Siri from reading your incoming messages

1. Connect your AirPods Pro (or whichever AirPods you own) to your iPhone. (Here is a quick tutorial on how to pair your AirPods to your iOS device.)

2. Go to Settings.

How to stop AirPods from reading notifications (Image credit: Future)

3. Tap on Notifications.

4. Tap on Announce Messages with Siri.

How to stop AirPods from reading notifications (Image credit: Future)

5. On the next screen, you'll likely see a green button indicating that Announce Messages with Siri is on. Tap on the green button to disable it.

Voila! It's that easy. Now you can enjoy your AirPods without Siri intruding on your peaceful listening experiences.