Vari Electric Standing Desk is now $260 in incredible Prime Day deal

Prime Day 2022 is getting better and better, so don't even think of passing up this Vari Essential Electric Standing Desk.

Believe it or not, you can get the Vari Essential Electric Standing Desk 48 x 24-inch for $260 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is $140 off of its original price.

The Vari Essential Electric Standing Desk is a must-have for anyone looking to enhance their work-from-home experience, especially for a price that won't break the bank. Vari desks are critically acclaimed and beloved by tech enthusiasts, but they can sometimes cost up to $900. Having to only spend $260 on a high quality desk, albeit smaller than the company's other options, is a steal.

As someone who has been stuck with an 18-inch deep desk for some time, I cannot overstate the value of a desk that's at least 24-inches deep. The back of my monitor stand is hanging off the edge my desk due to how little space I have and how gigantic my display is. If you're in need of improving your desk space, this is certainly a deal that's well-worth it