Best Prime Day 2021 laptop deals: macOS, Chrome OS, and Windows PC

This month's Prime Day laptop deals will kick off the summer with steep discounts on today's best notebook PCs. Expect a smorgasbord of Prime Day deals on laptops from various Amazon and its competitors.

If you're on a budget, the best Prime Day laptop deals can save you tons. We expect to see massive discounts on our favorite laptops like the Dell XPS 13 and the MacBook Pro. Not to be outdone, Best Buy, Walmart, Target are planning to offer laptop deals during Prime Day.

Amazon's two-day Prime Day sale starts June 21 with offers of fantastic laptop deals. Be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.

Prime Day laptop deals — MacBooks

If the price had you feeling timid about picking up an Apple laptop, you'll want to take advantage of this month's Prime Day laptop deals.

From the start of the year, Amazon has led the charge in terms of Apple deals with solid discounts on MacBooks. We've seen markdowns ranging from $100 to $400 off the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Expect this year's Prime Day MacBook deals offer more of the same or better.

Currently, Amazon is slashing $50 off the base model MacBook Air M1 with 256GB SSD. Although it's one of the best prices we've seen for this configuration, it hit an all-time low price of $899 — a deal we expect to return on Prime Day.

Prime Day laptop deals — Chromebooks

The best Prime Day Chromebook deals we expect will slash dollars of various configuration Chrome OS laptops. Due to the budget laptop category dominance of Chromebooks, ChromeOS systems over $500 are seeing greater discounts.

In one Prime Day preview, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4K laptop sale for $687. Usually, this Chromebook fetches $1,000, so that's $318 off its normal price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Chromebook and one of the best pre-Prime Day laptop deals we've seen so far. It packs a stunning 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED touchscreen display and ships with a stylus. Its razor-thin, stunning red aluminum design houses a 1.6-GHz i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD.

Outside of Amazon, retailers like Best Buy, Target and Walmart also offer alternative Prime Day Chromebook deals. For example, Walmart's "Deals for Days" savings event runs from Father's Day, June 20 through June 23. As part of the sale, bargain shoppers can pick up the 2021 HP Chromebook 11 for just $159 ($60 off). It packs an 11.6-inch HD display, 2.0-GHz MediaTek - MT8183 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. This is all you need for everyday basic tasks like creating docs, emails, web browsing and streaming content.

Prime Day laptop deals — Windows PCs

Expect Prime Day laptop deals to offer huge discounts on Windows PCs from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. It will be a great time to snag our top pick best overall laptop, the Dell XPS 13 for less.

Last year, we saw solid discounts on a range of laptops from budget to high-end. And the sales weren't just on mainstream notebooks. There were also Prime Day deals on gaming laptops from MSI and Asus. We expect Prime Day 2021's laptop deals to be on par with last year's.

One Prime Day laptop deal we want to see will take dollars off the AMD Ryzen edition 13-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. The lowest price we've seen for this newly released laptop so far is $972 ($28 off). We would like to see a discount of $50 to $75 on this Editor's Choice notebook PC during Prime Day.

Naturally, the previous-gen Surface Laptop 3 is expected to be among the best Prime Day laptop deals. It's one of our favorite MacBook Air alternatives and one of the best Windows laptops to buy. For a limited time, the base model Surface Laptop 3 is on sale for $799 ($200 off) at Best Buy. This undercuts Amazon's current price by $100 — we expect Amazon to mirror or beat this deal during Prime Day. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2256 x 1504) display, 1.2-GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

If you can't afford to wait for Prime Day, here are the best Prime Day-worthy laptop deals you can get right now.

Prime Day laptop deals right now

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $950 @ Amazon

Amazon continues to take $50 off the base model MacBook Air M1 with 256GB SSD. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this configuration and one of the best MacBook deals you can get right now. Previously, it hit an all-time low price of $899 — a deal we expect to return on Prime Day. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" M1: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

If you can't afford to wait for Prime Day, you can save $100 on the MacBook Pro M1. Besides Apple's M1 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 4.5 out of 5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops out there. If you require more storage, the MacBook Pro M1 with 512GB SSD is on sale for $1,349 ($150 off). View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020: was $1,999 now $1,749 @ Amazon

In what appears to be a Prime Day preview, the previous-gen MacBook Pro is now $200 off at Amazon. This power-user-friendly laptop has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Now an all-time low price, the Intel-charged MacBook Pro is still one of the best laptops to buy. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $1,000 now $687 @ Amazon

Now $313 off, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is at its lowest price yet. This laptop features a 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED display and razor-thin, stunning red aluminum design. It houses a 1.6-GHz i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a built-in S Pen. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was $1,000 now $800 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is $200 off at Best Buy. Slim and stylish, this Editor's Choice Windows 10 machine features a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch screen, 1.2-GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $900 now $750 @ Dell

For a limited time, save $150 on the excellent Dell XPS 13 via coupon, "50OFF699." This laptop features a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD.View Deal