Epic Prime Day deal — Acer Predator Triton 500 gaming laptop now $590 off

Prime Day comes out swinging with $590 savings on this Acer Predator Triton 500 PT515 15-inch gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 CPU, a GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a backlit RGB keyboard.

Normally $1,799.99, you can swipe the1 5-inch Intel and Nvidia-powered Acer Predator Triton 500 PT515 gaming laptop for $1,209, which is a savings of $590. If you're looking for a gaming laptop that won't cost you over two thousand dollars, the Acer Predator Triton 500 PT515 is one you should take a serious look at.

Acer Predator Triton 500 deal

Acer Predator Triton 500: was $1,799.99 now $1,209 @Amazon

This Prime Day deal saves you $590 off the sleek Acer Predator Triton 500 series gaming laptop. Featuring a 10th Gen Intel Core 7 10760H CPU, Nvidia RTX 2070 Super GPU with Max-Q Design, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a speedy G-Sync compatible 300Hz refresh rate 15.6-inch FHD display. View Deal

The Acer Predator Triton 500 PT515 features a speedy G-Sync 300Hz display that's perfect for e-sports enthusiasts. The Acer Predator Triton 500 is a sleek, all-metal chassis that's not only visually attractive but has more than enough oomph to help you beat your gaming enemies.

Beneath the trim metal chassis, you will find a 10th Gen Intel Core 7-10750H CPU, Nvidia RTX 2070 Super GPU with Max-Q, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a fast G-Sync compatible 300Hz refresh rate 15.6-inch, FHD display that allows users to play AAA-rated games that demand higher frame rates.

The unit also features a per-key RGB backlit keyboard with customizable lighting, Wi-Fi 6, and the all-metal Aero Blade 3D fan cooling system to ensure it remains cool and performing at its best.

With a savings of $590, the slim Acer Predator Triton 500 is a solid gaming laptop choice for those seeking speedy performance and buttery smooth frame rates.

