The best laptop deals in April 2020

The best laptop deals of the season are up for grabs which means you can get a nice price break on today's best laptops.

So if you want to buy a new work from home laptop or a Chromebook for the kids, you've come to the right place. We're seeing a parade of spring savings sales this month and we're rounding up the best laptop deals of the bunch.

For example, you can get the Lenovo Yoga C930 for $1,049.99 via coupon code, "YOGA4U". Traditionally $1,599.99, that's $550 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this 2-in-1 laptop. It packs a 13.9-inch 1080p touch display, a Core i7-8550U CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256 of SSD storage.

Not to be outdone, Microsoft continues to take up to $200 off the Surface Pro 7 and HP deals are still going strong with up to $470 off select laptops.

Although having tons of laptop deals to choose from is convenient, finding the best laptop to you can be stressful. Besides price, you also have to decide which CPU, RAM and GPU specs combo is right for you, which can become overwhelming.

From the Lenovo Yoga 730 to the ultralight Apple MacBook Air and affordable Chromebooks, these are the best laptop deals you can get right now.

That's why we're hand-selecting the best laptop deals worth your money and time. So if you want to save big on your next business laptop, college laptop or gaming laptop, these are the best laptop deals right now.

Not sure which laptop to buy? Read our laptop buying guide for everything you need to know before you buy.

Best Laptop Deals Today

Lenovo Yoga 730 2-in-1: was $1,449 now $799 @ Lenovo

This convertible laptop packs a 13.3-inch 1080p touch display, a Core i7-8550U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Use coupon code, "SNEAKPEEK21" to save $650. View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 14" Laptop: was $699 now $599 @ Newegg

The Acer Aspire 5 (A514-52-78MD) is one of the best budget laptops you can buy. This configuration packs a 14-inch 1080p display, a Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Surface Book 2 15": was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Microsoft

For a limited time, you can save up to $500 on a Surface Book 2. This model is configured with a 15.6-inch (3,240 x 2,160) PixelSense display, Core i5-8350U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a GTX 1060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. View Deal

MacBook Laptop Deals

MacBook Air 13" 2019: was $1,099 now $899 @ B&H

Although it's been replaced by the 2020 MacBook Air, the 2019 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops money can buy. The base model packs a 13-inch display, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. View Deal

MacBook Air 13" 2020: was $999 now $949 @ B&H

The new MacBook Air features a (2560 x 1600) 13.3-inch Retina display, a Backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU and Intel Iris Plus graphics. Save $50 on this latest Apple laptop. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13.3" 2019: was $1,499 now $1,349 @ B&H

Arguably the best Apple laptop for most users, the MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable chassis. This model has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and 256GB of storage.View Deal

MacBook Pro 16" 2019: was $2,399 now $2,249 @ B&H

The Editor's Choice MacBook Pro packs a 16-inch Retina display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512TB SSD and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Best of all, it has the new Magic Keyboard.View Deal

Gaming Laptop Deals

Asus ROG Strix G: was $1,199 now $899 @ Microsoft

The ASUS ROG Strix G packs GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB of dedicate memory. It's also powered by a fast 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of memory and 512G SSD. Save $500 now.View Deal

Lenovo 15.6" Legion Y540: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ B&H

For a limited time, the Lenovo Legion Y540 is $200 off at B&H. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144 Hz IPS display, a 2.6 GHz Core i7-9750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and an RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of graphic memory. View Deal

Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,054 now $809 @ Dell

This Dell G7 15 gaming laptop's specs consists of a 15.6-inch 1080p display, a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD + 1TB and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory. Enter coupon, "LCS10OFF" to drop its price down to $809. View Deal

Chromebook Deals

Google Pixelbook Go: was $999 now $991 @ TigerDirect

The Google Pixelbook Go packs solid performance and great battery life into a slim design. This model packs a 13.3-inch display, an Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. View Deal

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $355 now $244 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. The specs are also solid for the price. You get a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and an 11.6-inch HD display. Multiple configurations are on sale. View Deal

HP Chromebook 11 G8 Notebook: was $444 now $315 @ HP

This Chrome OS powered laptop features an 11.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.View Deal

HP Chromebook x360: was $589 now $341 @ HP

The HP Chromebook x360 packs an 11.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. It's currently $248 off at HP. View Deal

