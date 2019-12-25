The best gaming headsets of 2019

Whether you're a gamer on a budget or a millionaire trying to sneak in a World of Warcraft dungeon raid ( looking at you, Henry Cavill ), you'll need a gaming headset to get the most out of your playtime. Standard headphones might be fine for casual gamers, but anyone who plays competitive titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds knows better.



Gamers looking for a solid gaming headset attuned to their specific wants need look no further — we've selected headsets for every type of player. From economical to expensive and functional to flashy, we've rounded up a variety of killer cans so you can find the best headset for you.



If you're looking for a heavy-duty rig to pair with your headset, check out our best gaming laptops of 2019 list. We also have roundups of the best laptops and tablets of 2019.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

1. SteelSeries Arctis 1

The best entry-level headset

Connection: 3.5mm/Wireless | Noise Cancelling: Yes | Drivers: 40mm

Super-comfortable fit

Sleek, discreet design

Solid overall gaming sound

Detachable microphone

Sharp highs

Muddy bass

Budget gamers need look no further. The SteelSeries Arctis 1 offers everything gamers need for a surprisingly low price tag. It packs solid audio (for the most part) inside a comfy, discreet design that'll blend in with any setting. Plus, it has a detachable mic, meaning this headset can be used for more than just gaming.



The only major drawback of this headset is its lack of audio range. While it handles music and gaming well enough compared with other headsets in its price range, its "sharp highs" and "muddy bass" detracted from the overall listening experience. Coupled with a mic that occasionally peaks, it's hard to argue that the Arctis 1 is without flaws. However, it's still pretty darn good. There's also a wireless variant of the Arctis 1 packing 20-plus-hours of battery life if you're not a fan of cords.

See our full SteelSeries Arctis 1 review .

(Image credit: Turtle Beach )

2. Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero

The best wireless gaming headset

Connection: Wireless/3.5mm | Noise Cancelling: Yes | Drivers: 50mm Nanoclear

Strong sound quality for games, music and more

Comfortable fit

Robust software and customization options

Crowded headset controls

Could use a few more presets

Turtle Beach's Elite Atlas Aero headset is great for fans of headset customization, special features and top-tier sound quality. It has a 30-hour battery life when used wirelessly on PC and includes a 3.5mm cable for use with other devices that don't support its wireless functionality. The headset is extremely comfortable, allowing gamers to wear the Aeros for hours at a time in plushy comfort.



But the best part of the Aeros is the top-notch sound quality, which includes. 3D sound functionality. The impressive 50mm drivers deliver deep, driving bass with balanced highs and mids. You also get customization options for everything from mic pickup to game/chat audio balance.

See our full Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero review .

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3. Microsoft LifeChat LX-3000

The best ultra-budget-friendly headset

Connection: USB | Noise Cancelling: Yes | Drivers: N/A

Impressive budget microphone

Very low cost

Low durability

Though an unorthodox choice for this list, there is a lot of merit to Microsoft's LifeChat LX-3000 headset thanks to its comfy design, noise-cancelling tech and surprisingly good microphone. Gamers who don't want to spend over $30 but are in the market for the best built-in headset mic should definitely consider the LX-3000. The mic quality alone is excellent, delivering audio that could give more expensive gaming headsets a run for their money.



The microphone does suffer from a case of overhearing, meaning the device will pick up sounds around you in addition to your voice. And, if you check out the Amazon reviews , you'll notice a few people saying this cheap headset has a short life span. Still, if you're in a pinch and only have a few bucks to blow on audio gear, this is among the best options available.

See our full Microsoft LifeChat LX-3000 review .

(Image credit: HyperX)

4. HyperX Cloud II

The best midrange gaming headset

Connection: 3.5mm/USB | Noise Cancelling: Yes | Drivers: 53mm

Aluminum frame

Stylish design

So-so microphone

When it comes to wired gaming headsets with quality virtual 7.1 surround sound, few cans can compete with the HyperX Cloud II. The cans are a personal favorite among some of our writers , thanks to its sound quality and connection compatibility with PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One.



With a stylish aluminum composition and detachable noise-cancelling microphone, this is a safe choice for anyone who wants to spend a bit extra on a known brand to ensure they get a solid overall package.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

5. SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC

The best premium gaming headset

Connection: 3.5mm/USB | Noise Cancelling: Yes | Drivers: 40mm

Highly customizable

Stellar sound quality

Superb design and comfort

Hi-Res audio support

Very expensive

Made for the desk, not the couch

SteelSeries gaming headsets are popular with gamers for good reason, and none showcase said reason quite as well as the Arctis Pro. This über-expensive headset comes with a digital-to-analog (DAC) converter, enabling it to deliver hi-res 96-kHz/24-bit audio. Users can also customize the headset to suit their needs, since it lets its wearer modify everything from RGB lighting settings to audio output equalization.



The headset features a premium design in addition to its plethora of features and top-of-the-line sound quality. And if you're worried about fit, the Arctis Pro headset is "a delight to wear." The company's signature ski-goggle headband design ensures a secure, yet comfy fit. If money is no issue, this headset is definitely worth considering.

See our full SteelSeries Arctis Pro + Game DAC review .

(Image credit: Logitech)

6. Logitech G Pro X

The best e-sports gaming headset

Connection: 3.5mm/USB | Noise Cancelling: Yes | Drivers: Hybrid mesh Pro-G 50mm

Comfy, flexible design

Useful mic audio output software

Excellent sound quality

Not easily portable

Hard to get a good fit

Gamers who value comfort should check out the Logitech G Pro X, which sports a flexible headband and ultra-comfy ear cup options (foam and leatherette). Plus, it weighs just 11.3 ounces. It's built for stress-free wearing even if you wear glasses, meaning just about anyone should have a good time playing for long stretches with these cans wrapped around their head.



Though the G Pro X is light on fancy features, it does have proprietary mic software provided by Logitech and audio company Blue. Via the G Pro X's "Blue Voice" processing and Logitech G Hub software, you can use a customizable filter to make your voice sound crystal clear. So if you're a tournament player who needs to communicate clearly and wear headsets for hours on end, the Logitech G Pro X might be the way to go.

See our full Logitech G Pro X review .

(Image credit: PDP)

7. PDP LVL50 Wireless

The best low-maintenance headset

Connection: Wireless (USB dongle) | Noise Cancelling: Yes | Drivers: 50mm

Good battery life

Relatively comfortable ear cups

Lightweight design

Noise-cancelling microphone

Solid overall performance

Could use higher max volume

Limited equalizer options

This $80 headset keeps costs relatively low while giving you the freedom of wireless. The PDP LVL50 isn't loaded with customization options or special features, so it's definitely more on the "what-you-see-is-what-you-get" end. However, with a noise-cancelling microphone and 16-hour battery life, there's a lot to be said for the headset's core competence and easy-going nature.



Though it's officially licensed as an Xbox product, the PDP LVL50 Wireless works well with PCs, too, in case you need an affordable, simple wireless option for your gaming laptop. Thanks to its 50mm drivers, you'll get precise detail, but we just wish it was a tad louder. .