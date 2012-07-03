Windows 8 Pro Upgrade Costs $39.99 for XP, Vista or Windows 7 Users

Get ready to buy Windows 8 on the cheap. Microsoft announced that the Windows 8 Pro upgrade will cost just $39.99 if purchased before January 31, 2013.

The Windows 8 Pro download will be available to laptops running Windows XP, Windows Vista, and Windows 7 with different upgrade options for each. For instance, Windows 7 users can port over settings, personal files, and applications. Windows Vista systems can move over settings and personal files, and users who have stuck with Windows XP can transport over personal files. All updates include the option to perform a clean install.

For those who want a disc-bound version of the OS, a $69.99 DVD package will be available at local retail stores. Look for that price to rise after the January 31, 2013 deal-end date as well. Microsoft mentions that a Windows 8 Pro System Builder option will be available for those who create their system from scratch, but there's no price included for this option yet.

There is a spot of good news for fans of Windows Media Center. Contrary to earlier word from Microsoft, the Windows 8 Pro update will include the suite of tools, which adds support for live TV to Windows PCs and lets users use their machine as a DVR for streamed television.

There's still no official release date for Windows 8, but the release window has been opened for sometime this fall. Hold on to your $20 bills until then.

via Windows Team Blog, PC World