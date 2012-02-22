Verizon Says 4G Restored, Service Still Spotty

For the fourth time in the last three months, Verizon Wireless' 4G LTE network has suffered a service outage. Verizon Wireless spokesman, Tom Pica, said the outage was brief and that service has since been restored.

We tested the network from our New York office using the Speedtest.net app on our Droid RAZR Maxx and. We got a decent but unspectacular average download speed of 9.4 Mbps. Upload speeds were far lower, reaching just 1.5 Mpbs. During out initial testing, the phone managed 12.9 Mbps down and 8.8 Mbps up.

According to Verizon spokesperson Brenda Raney, the network outage was limited to Verizon's 4G service and did not impact 3G or voice networks. However, several users reported that they were unable to establish a 3G connection with Verizon. In an interview with Bloomberg, Pica said complaints from New York area residents began at around 6:30 a.m. today.

Verizon has been forced to cop to a series of network issues in the past three months. In December alone, Big Red's 4G network went down as many as three times. Most of those outages, however, lasted just a few hours before full connectivity was restored.

Verizon's 4G LTE service has been the fastest of the four major carriers and generally the most reliable. In fact, the company took the top spot in our 2011 Nationwide 4G Showdown. But with AT&T getting more aggressive with its 4G LTE rollout, Verizon will need to figure out a way to keep outages to a minimum.