UK Judge Orders Apple To State that Samsung Didn't Copy the iPad

How's this for setting the record straight? A judge in the UK has ordered Apple to publicly state that Samsung did not copy the iPad, according to Bloomberg. A UK court ruling from July 9th pronounced that the Samsung Galaxy Tab does not commit copyright infringement, and now Apple's been forced to acknowledge the decision by publishing a statement on its website--and leaving it there for for six months.

But Fandroids shouldn't be too quick to gloat. You may remember that Judge Colin Birss stated previously that the Samsung Galaxy Tab does "not have the same understated and extreme simplicity which is possessed by Apple design," and even "they are not as cool."

Bloomberg via The Verge