TravelMate Spin B1 Is a Durable, Long-Lasting 2-in-1

Acer's adding some flexibility to its classroom friendly TravelMate notebook series with the Spin B1 notebook. Available this spring, the first bend-back 2-in-1 notebook in the line offers both classroom-ready durability and all-day battery life.

Pricing wasn't announced, but Acer touts the notebook's solid durability as a plus for laptop users looking for value. The notebook's middle is wrapped in a shock-absorbent rubber frame to protect it against drops, and its pressure-resistant screen can survive frontal impact of up to 60 units of Kilogram-force (kgf).

Its spill-resistant keyboard withstands spills of up to 11 ounces of water and features a "gutter system" that drains water away from components and through the bottom of the device.

Acer says the Spin B1 will offer up to 13 hours of battery life, making it great for a full day of school with time left over for homework. We look forward to testing this claim with the Laptop Mag Battery Test.

The Spin B1's display moves on a 360-degree hinge so the notebook can transition between laptop, stand, tablet and tent modes. Acer will sell the notebook in HD (1366 x 768-pixel) and full-HD (1920 x 1080-pixel) options.

The convertible will feature a Windows Ink-compatible stylus for students looking to take notes and teachers who mark up assignments.

The B1 Spin will pack dual-band 2x2 MIMO 802.11ac for strong wireless connections. The device also offers ample of local connectivity with two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, one HDMI port and a built-in SD card reader.

