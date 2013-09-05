Toshiba Satellite Click Unveiled: First Hybrid with AMD Temash APU

Toshiba is hoping that it pays to be first. It's new $599 Satellite Click hybrid will bethe first detachable device to use an AMD A4 APU (also known as Temash) with AMD Radeon 8000 graphics. Touting a seamless transition between laptop and tablet modes, users detach the 13-inch screen via a hinge on the keyboard base.

The majority of the Click's components, including 4GB of RAM and a 500GB hard drive, are located in the tablet. Other specs include the 13.3-inch 1366 x 768 IPS display, ports for MicroUSB and HDMI, an integrated webcam and a MicroSD slot. The keyboard base features a full-size keyboard with a full USB 3.0 port with Toshiba's USB Sleep & Charge technology.

When the Click is in laptop mode, the display can be titled back up to 125 degrees. The hybrid features a dual battery system that supports charging on the keyboard and on the tablet. Toshiba claims that tablet mode will see only between 3 and 4 hours of battery life while laptop mode should offer between 6 and 7 hours.

The Satellite Click will start shipping in September, and has also teamed with Best Buy in an attempt to reach big box shoppers.