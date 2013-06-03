Toshiba Qosmio X75 Gaming Laptop Packs Intel Haswell, Nvidia GTX 770M

Toshiba's Qosmio gaming notebook is getting a serious power boost courtesy of Intel's fourth-generation Haswell CPU and Nvidia's latest GTX 770M graphics. Starting at $1,549, Toshiba is giving shoppers the ability to cram the Qosmio with an impressive 32GB of RAM and storage space options of up to 1.25 TB spread across a standard hard drive and solid-state drive.

The Qosmio X75 also sports a more refined chassis than its predecessors. Toshiba has wisely done away with the divisive speaker covers found on last year's Qosmio X875 model in favor of a simple mesh grille. In addition, the notebook's Black Widow-style brushed-aluminum chassis has more subtle red chrome accents around the sides and touchpad.

Of course, if you're a gamer, the most important spec for a rig is what graphics chip it's packing--and Toshiba isn't messing around. The company has strapped the Qosmio with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 770M graphics chip, which comes equipped with a ridiculous 3GB of dedicated video memory. That's more than enough firepower to handle even the most hardcore games on the market, as well as provide support for 4K video output.

To help make your gaming experience all the more engrossing, Toshiba has outfitted the Qosmio X75 with four Harmon Kardon speakers with Slipstream port technology, which the company says improves bass output while cutting back on distortion. Adding to the audio power is DTS' Studio Sound software.

If the Qosmio X75's raw power isn't enough to make you take notice, you might be pleased to learn that the machine also includes full versions of Adobe's Photoshop Elements 11 and Premiere Elements 11.

The Qosmio X75 is expected to hit store shelves on June 10 and will be available at major retailers, as well as ToshibaDirect.com