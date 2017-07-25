Take $50 Off the Editors' Choice 10.5-inch iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro 10.5-inch tablet is in a class by itself. It blows past the 12-inch MacBook and gives the 13-inch MacBook Pro a serious run for its money.

So it's no wonder that deals on this new tablet are hard to find. However, for a limited time Staples is taking $50 off the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and lowering it to just $599. That's the best deal we've seen on Apple's beastly tablet.

The Bugatti inside Apple's new tablet is the new A10X Fusion processor, which could very well be the fastest mobile chip ever created. The six-core CPU and 12-core GPU combine to offer smoking performance.

In our Geekbench 4 tests, the tablet scored an insanely high 9,223, which smokes the Dell XPS 13 (6,498), HP Spectre (7,888), and Apple 12-inch MacBook (6,853).

Buy on Staples

The 2,224 x 1,668-pixel display uses a dedicated controller chip, which is smart enough to know when you need a faster rate, such as when you're drawing with the Apple Pencil, or when you need a slower rate, such as when you read.

The built-in cameras are also impressive with a 12-megapixel lens on the rear and a 7-megapixel lens up front. In terms of battery life, you can expect to get an industry-leading 13 hours and 55 minutes.

The iPad Pro's screen is too small for the tablet to be a real laptop killer, but with the release of iOS 11 later this fall, the iPad Pro will only get better.