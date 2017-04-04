Take 10 Percent Off Our Favorite XPS, Alienware Laptops

Dell's XPS and Alienware laptops are among the company's best machines, combining the perfect mix of power, design, and performance. Like most premium machines, these laptops traditionally cost more than the PC manufacturer's other lines, but for a limited time you can save 10 percent on some of our favorite XPS and Alienware systems with coupon "TENOFF".

The coupon can be used on a variety of systems (qualifying systems are tagged "save 10%") including the virtual reality-ready Alienware 15.

The Alienware 15 offers a lot of bang for your gaming dollar. It's powered by a 3.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor with 8GB of RAM and 1TB hard drive with 128GB SSD. There's also a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD and built-in cooling to ensure your system remains cool. However, this laptop's star component is its video card — a 6GB Nividia GeForce GTX 1060. The GTX 1060 is part of Nvdia's new lineup of graphics cards that use the new Pascal GPU. The new cards blow Nvidia's previous GTX series out of the water in terms of performance.

The system also comes with your choice of a free game: For Honor or Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon.

In terms of pricing, activate coupon "TENOFF" to drop its price from $1,371.99 to $1,234.79, a savings of $137.

Dell's coupon is valid through April 6 at 6:59 a.m.