Tablet World Series 2013: Galaxy Note 10.1 vs. Nexus 7

This is a battle you could characterize any number of ways: Android brother vs. brother, David vs. Goliath, Pure vs. Skinned. Regardless of how you think of it the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014 Edition) and the Google Nexus 7 both earned their spots in the semi-finals of this year's Tablet World Series. Both took down formidable opponents in the previous round, but now you must vote to move your favorite forward. Voting starts now and will continue until 8 a.m. on 10/31. Let's meet the competition.

MORE: Best Tablets 2013

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 used every trick it had up its sleeve to take down the Apple iPad Air in game 1, and it hopes that will be enough to topple its competition now. This 10.1-inch, quad-core tablet with a 2560 x 1600-pixel display sports a stylus for taking notes and doodling. Samsung even baked in a feature called Action memos, which let you, for example, dial a phone number just by scribbling it down. Add to that Samsung’s multitasking friendly TouchWiz OS that lets you see multiple apps at the same time and you have an incredibly versatile tablet.

Google's Nexus 7 handily took down the Amazon Kindle Fire HDX in game 3 of this annual tournament, winning with a nearly 50 percent margin. That's probably got something to do with the the Android purity of this 7-inch slate. When we compared those two competitors in a head-to-head battle, we were impressed with the design, interface, apps and camera. The 1920 x 1200-pixel screen with a starting price of $229 is nothing to sneeze at either.

So which tablet should win this semi-final round and move forward to the big game? Only you can decide that. Voting opens now for Game 5, and will continue until 10/31 at 8 a.m.

[polldaddy poll=7517243]