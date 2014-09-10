Sprint iPhone for Life Plan Offers a New Phone Every 2 Years

Even if you're already on line waiting to buy a new iPhone 6, you know that the fancy device is going to be old news come 2016. Sprint is well aware of this, and in an effort to win over customers from the competition, has introduced a low-cost iPhone for Life plan that offers unlimited data and the guarantee of a new iPhone every two years.

Naturally, the deal is debuting with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, which become available for pre-order on Sept. 12 at 2 a.m. central time. After picking a phone, you can choose between a $50 unlimited talk, text and data plan for individual users, or nab a $100 Sprint Family Share Pack that supports up to 10 lines with 20GB of shared data.

You'll then pick a payment plan, with the new iPhone for Life promotion being the most notable. This plan has no upfront cost, leaving you to to pay a $20 monthly phone fee and the $50 unlimited data fee for a total of $70 a month (or $180 a month under a family plan). You're technically leasing your iPhone under this promotion, so every time you get a new iPhone you'll be giving back the old one.

You can also opt for Sprint's Easy Pay plan, which consists of a $58 down payment and a $80 monthly fee, or a traditional two-year agreement in which you'll pay the full retail price of the phone (starting at $199 for a 16GB iPhone 6) and pay an $85 monthly fee. Unlike iPhone for life, these two plans let you keep your device.

To sweeten the pot, Sprint is ready to buy you out of your carrier's contract. If you're switching from T-Mobile, Verizon or AT&T, Sprint will give you a Visa Prepaid Card valued at up to $350 per line to help pay off your bill balance or early termination fee.

The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus could mark Apple's biggest smartphone launch yet when they arrive on Sept. 19, so it's only appropriate that carriers are getting aggressive about winning over customers. For a better idea of how the new phones hold up on each service, stay tuned for both our overall and carrier-specific reviews.