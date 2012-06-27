Splashtop 2 Brings Improved User Interface, Retina Compatibility and Network Optimization to the iPad

Remote desktop apps are primarily thought of as business tools, helping you access your documents and presentations while you're on the go. But what if you owned an app that acted as a true window into your machine, allowing you to peek into multimedia files, stream high-quality video and audio, and even flawlessly play games on your slate? That's what Splashtop, one of our top-rated remote access apps, has always been able to do. Now things are getting even better with the advent of Splashtop 2, the latest iteration of the app which brings an improved user interface, Retina display compatibility and automatic network optimization to the iPad.

Setup is as easy as ever on Splashtop. Create an account by tapping your email address in, then set a password on the app's initial screen. In order to work properly, you must also install a lightweight companion app on your Mac or Windows PC called the Splashtop Streamer, which allows you to remotely access that particular machine at home (as long as both your tablet and your computer are on the same Wi-Fi network).

If you step outside your home or office, however, you'll need Splashtop 2's "Anywhere Access Pack," which lets you take advantage of enhanced security (since Splashtop has now built out its own relay infrastructure, making use of the same kind of encryption your bank uses), supercharged performance (now the app self-optimizes over 3G or Wi-Fi to deliver the clearest possible picture to your slate) and support for multiple devices (which lets you enjoy the full Splashtop features across all your Splashtop-enabled devices).

As mentioned, Splashtop 2 is initially launching only on Apple's tablet, but developers assured us that iPhone- and Android-optimized versions would be released "in the coming weeks." But for the iPad, the new app is completely Retina-ready, automatically self-optimizes according to the available network, and brings a host of revamped gestures that make it easier to navigate the user interface.

The base version of Splashtop 2 costs $9.99 normally, but developers are making the app available at the reduced promotional price of $1.99 for the next week. Adding on the Anywhere Access Pack costs either 99 cents per month or $9.99/year. The app is available from the iTunes Store here.