How to Snap iPhone Pictures with Your Apple EarPods

The iPhone's camera has come a long way since its inception, currently allowing users to take clearer photos than ever thanks to the 8-MP iSight lens found in the iPhone 5. However, despite how powerful the iPhone camera has become, users still struggle with shaky shots from having to tap the screen to snap a photo. Fortunately, there's an incredibly easy fix to this common problem, and chances are you own it already. Here's how to snap an iPhone picture with your Apple EarPods or older earbuds.

1. Plug your Apple earbuds into your iPhone.

2. Open up your Camera app. The quickest way to do this is to slide up on the camera icon on the bottom right of your iPhone's lock screen.

3. Choose a photo subject and steady your hand. You'll only need one hand to hold your phone using this method, so we recommend using your primary hand to get as steady a shot as possible.

4. Snap a picture by pressing either the up or down volume button on your earbud cable.

The best part of this little trick? No more beautiful shots ruined by the sudden jerk of your pointer finger. Now that you know how to take steadier iPhone shots than ever, get out there and unleash your inner photographer.