Smartphone Madness 2014: Nokia X Phone vs. ASUS Padfone X

It seems like this year's Smartphone Madness competition is all about phones with X in their names. Earlier this week the Motorola Moto X defeated the Samsung Galaxy S5 and today the Nokia X Phone faces off against the ASUS Padfone X. Voting starts at 10 a.m. EST today, March 21st, 2014, and ends on March 24th at 9 a.m. ET. Let's have a look at today's contenders.

First unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2014, the 4-inch Nokia X Phone is the company's first Android powered-handset. Though Nokia is known for producing Windows Phones, the X Phone features a unique skin that makes Google's OS look and feel a lot like Microsoft's, complete with a tile-based home screen. The goal is to attract price-sensitive users in developing markets and get them interested in Windows Phone by giving them a similar interface.

The ASUS Padfone X provides two devices in one package, a 5-inch Android 4.4-powered handset and a 9-inch tablet it docks with. Both screens provide sharp, 1080p resolutions and each has its own battery with the tablet able to charge the phone when they're connected. The Padfone X will also be the first major ASUS handset to launch on a U.S. carrier when it arrives later this spring.

To decide which phone gets to advance to the final 8, vote for either the Nokia X Phone or the ASUS Padfone X in the poll below. Voting ends at 9 a.m. ET on March 22th.

