Dell's 24-inch, 4K Monitor Hits Rock Bottom Price

Not too long ago, having a name-brand 4K monitor connected to your laptop was considered a luxury. With prices well above $800, 4K was a pipe dream for most consumers. Fast forward a few years and 4K monitors are finally having their moment.

Take, for instance, the Dell 24-inch P2415Q. Cut from the same cloth as its larger sibling, the P2715Q, — which itself is $111 off at Amazon — the 23.8-inch P2415Q brings 3840 x 2160 resolution to your desk for just $349.99. That's $80 under Dell's direct price and one of the least-expensive name-brand 4K monitors we've seen. It's also a new price low for this monitor, which has traditionally sold for over $500.

The P2415Q offers a variety of features such as an 8ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, and 178-degree viewing angles. In terms of connectivity, it has HDMI and DisplayPort in and DisplayPort out ports. The latter addition lets you daisy-chain two monitors side by side without having to link each monitor to your PC. The monitor also has a USB 3.0 charging port for keeping your devices fully charged all the time.

For users who want the best tech at the best price, the Dell P2415Q 4K LCD sets a new standard for affordable 4K LCD monitors.