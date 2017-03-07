Save $272 on HP's Sexy Spectre x360

The HP Spectre x360 is a near-perfect 2-in-1 that offers all the utility of a standard laptop bundled with the flexibility of a tablet. Like most premium machines, the Spectre x360 isn't cheap, but for a limited time you can use coupon code "NB25BMSM" to drop the price of this Editors' Choice machine down to $817.49.

Design-wise, the Spectre x360 is a premium Windows machine that offers the style and elegance of a Mac, but with more horsepower and at a fraction of the cost. Its all aluminum body gives the laptop an air of sophistication and makes it the most attractive 2-in-1 on the market.

Proving that beauty and brains aren't mutually exclusive, the laptop also packs a current-generation 2.5-GHz Core i5-7200U Kaby Lake processor, 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen LCD, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Combined, that should be more than enough to breeze through any of today's most demanding programs.

Tablet fans will also appreciate that the Spectre x360 comes with an HP stylus you can use to take notes when in tablet mode. To switch between laptop and tablet mode, users just flip the display back completely until it is flush against the keyboard.

The travel-friendly Spectre x360 weighs 2.8 pounds and is slimmer than competing ultraportables like the XPS 13 and Yoga 900S. It's truly the best laptop that HP has manufactured to date and, while most sites have it selling for upwards of $950, you can score it directly from HP for just $817.49.