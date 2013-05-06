Samsung Unveils Galaxy Core with Optional Dual SIM and S4 Features

Samsung launched its flagship device for 2013, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other smartphones in its pipeline. On Monday, the Korea-based manufacturer announced the Galaxy Core: a mid-range handset sporting a 1.2-GHz dual core processor and a 4.3-inch screen.

The device will also feature 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage space, a microSD card, Android 4.1 Jelly Bean slot and a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera. The 4.3-inch touch screen display will come with a resolution of 480 x 800 pixels, and buyers can opt to purchase the dual-SIM model or the single-SIM version, which launch in May and July respectively.

While the Galaxy Core may not be as flashy as the S4, it will come with some of Samsung’s more recent software features such as Smart Stay, Smart Alert, S Voice and Motion UI. When the Galaxy S4 was announced in March we heard that some of its software-based features would eventually roll out to older phones, and it looks like new lower-end phones won’t be left out.

Samsung has yet to announce pricing information or carrier availability, but did mention that the phone’s launch can vary “depending on the market.”

via Engadget