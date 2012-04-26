Samsung Reveals Exyos 4 Quad Processor, Headed to Galaxy S III

With just a week to go before Samsung reveals the follow up to its uber-popular Galaxy S II, the world's largest smartphone maker and Apple's arch-nemesis, has announced that its next Galaxy series smartphone, presumptively named the Galaxy S III, will be packing the newly introduced 1.4-GHz Exynos 4 Quad processor.

The chip is based on ARM's Cortext A9 chip and, according to Samsung, offers twice the processing power of its previous generation dual-core Exynos processor while managing to reduce power consumption by 20 percent. The processor, Samsung says, is well suited for multitasking, such as streaming videos while surfing the web, and is more than capable of handling 3D games, video editing and calculation-intensive simulation.

The processor was designed to power an up to 1366 x 768 display and includes an HD 30 frames per second video hardware codec engine for playing and recording 1080p video. An embedded image signal processor helps with camera functionality, while HDMI1.4 interface support allows you to stream all of that pretty HD content to your big screen.

According to Samsung, the Exynos 4 Quad is a pin-to-pin match with the current generation Exynos 4 Dual, so manufacturers won't have to make and significant changes to their product lines to incorporate the new chip.

Keep your dials locked in here for all of the latest updates regarding Samsung's Galaxy S III, when it launches on May 3.