Samsung Launches Windows Phone 8 ATIV Odyssey on Verizon Wireless For Just $49.99

The stable of Windows Phone 8 devices continues to grow with the upcoming release of the ATIV Odyssey, Samsung's first Windows Phone 8 device in the United States. The Odyssey, which will be available on Verizon Wireless for $49.99 with a $50 mail-in rebate and a new two-year contract, sports a 4-inch 800 x 480 Super AMOLED display, a 1.5-GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage (which can be expanded up to 64GB via microSD card).

The rear-facing camera boasts a 5-megapixel resolution with 1080p video capture and playback, while the front-facing camera sports a 1.2-megapixel resolution. The Odyssey also features a number of new apps including Photo Editor, which allows you to edit photos (crop, rotate and resize), adjust colors, add effects and share via Facebook, Picasa and Photobucket; Mini Diary, which lets you share your daily activities, photos and drawings; and Now, which provides weather, news and stock updates instantly.

The ATIV Odyssey runs on Verizon's 4G LTE network and is Global Ready, giving users the ability to make calls and send emails from more than 220 countries around the world. The phone will be available online and in stores starting January 24th.