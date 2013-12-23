Samsung Galaxy S5 Unlikely to Feature Curved Display (Report)

Samsung unveiled the world’s first curved display smartphone in October, but that doesn’t mean its next flagship handset will employ the same tech. While some rumors have said the Galaxy S5 will feature a similarly curved touch screen, a new report from Korea now refutes these claims.

The reason is simple: Samsung simply can’t produce enough curved displays for a device that’s expected to be as popular as the Galaxy S5. Analysts have reportedly shared this information with The Korea Herald, saying that the Galaxy handset maker can only produce 500,000 curved display panels per month. This rate could jump to one million units per month by the end of 2014, however, in which case Samsung may launch another version of the S5 with a rounded display.

While the benefits of a slightly rounded display aren’t immediately clear to the average user, experts have weighed in on how it can improve the mobile experience. In a piece published on Gizmodo, Dr. Raymond Soneira of DisplayMate wrote that the Galaxy Round’s display makes it more comfortable to hold. The slight curvature also prevents onlookers from seeing your screen and minimizes reflection to improve general readability.

We may not see this tech in the Galaxy S5, but that doesn’t mean Samsung isn’t pouring resources into its future smartphone displays. Rumors suggest that Samsung’s “next big thing” could debut with a QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution display, which would make it the highest-resolution smartphone on the market.

Meanwhile, Samsung says it’s on track to produce full foldable smartphones by 2015. Flexible display technology isn’t exactly new, but tech brands are furthering research into making internal components bendable as well. Earlier this year LG announced that it’s developing bendable batteries, although it's unclear exactly when we’ll see this tech hit the consumer market.

via The Korea Herald