Samsung Galaxy S4 Purple Mirage Hits Sprint for $199.99

If the black and white color options for the standard Galaxy S4 or the blue-colored Galaxy S4 Active aren’t your style, Samsung has added a new shade to its lineup. The Purple Mirage Galaxy S4 is now available in Sprint retail stores and hits its Web outlet on August 16. The Purple Mirage Galaxy S4 is completely identical to the other Galaxy S4 variants except for its color. You’ll get the same 5-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 600 processor and Android 4.2 for $199.99 with a two-year contract.

There’s no word on whether or not the Purple Mirage version will be heading to other carriers, but Samsung previously unveiled a slew of upcoming color options for the Galaxy S4 back in June. These choices include Brown Autumn, Pink Twilight, Purple Mirage, Red Aurora and Blue Arctic, although Purple Mirage is the only one to come to market.

Samsung appears to be following suit with its Galaxy S3 launch, which became available in various special edition colors such as the AT&T Garnet Red exclusive. The Galaxy Note 2 has also seen a few different shades, including Amber Brown and Ruby Wine.