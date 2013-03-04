Samsung Galaxy S4 Promo Teases Unpacked Event

Samsung has posted a new ad teasing its upcoming Galaxy S4 smartphone, the successor to its widely popular Galaxy S3 flagship. In just 10 days, the company will unveil its highly anticipated Galaxy S4 at a New York City press event after rumors have been escalating for months.

Samsung’s video stars a young boy named Jeremy, who the company says will be the “secret messenger” for its Unpacked event. During the clip, Jeremy peeks inside a box that houses Samsung’s next-generation smartphone and eagerly takes it home with him. At the end of the video, the boy sits down in his room with the box on his desk just before the teaser ends with “to be continued.”

The Korea-based manufacturer sent out invitations for its Galaxy S4 presser last month, promoting the tagline “Be Ready 4 the Next Galaxy.” Rumors about the next-gen smartphone have been circulating ever since the Korea Times reported that Samsung would unveil the S4 at last week’s Mobile World Congress. That rumor turned out to be false, but speculation has been widespread ever since. The Galaxy S3 successor is expected to come with a 4.9-inch 1080p display, a 2-GHz quad-core Exynos 5450 processor, a 13-megapixel camera and Android 4.2 right out of the box.

Check out the video below to see Samsung’s new teaser.