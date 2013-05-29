Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini Rumors: 5 Things To Expect

Who says the Samsung Galaxy S4 should only come in one size? Samsung unveiled its flagship smartphone just two months ago, but a new smaller-sized Galaxy S4 is on the way. Dubbed the Galaxy S4 Mini, the phone is expected to act as a light version of its larger cousin.

Nearly one year ago Samsung released its Galaxy S3 Mini in the U.K., which featured the same nature-inspired design as the S3 on the outside but lighter mid-range specs on the inside. But this time the Mini is expected to come to the U.S. We'll likely learn more at Samsung's London press event on June 20th. Here's what we expect.

Same Design, Smaller Body

Samsung has yet to confirm that a Galaxy S4 Mini is in the pipeline, but that hasn’t stopped a few images from making their way to the Web. The company allegedly posted a photo of the smaller S4 on its official apps webpage before quickly taking it down. Of course, this isn’t the only purportedly leaked image. Anonymous Weibo user known as PunkPanda posted a photo of what is believed to be the Galaxy S4 Mini alongside the full-sized Galaxy S4. The alleged smaller smartphone sports the same curved shape as its bigger brother, but with a shorter body and a smaller screen size.

Dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 Processor

According to leaked benchmarks that appeared on German website All About Samsung, the Galaxy S4 Mini may run on a Qualcomm dual-core Snapdragon 400 CPU, rather than the S4’s more robust 1.9 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor (U.S. only, octa-core Exynos for international). The Mini is also expected to come with Android 4.2 out of the box.

4.3-inch Display

The miniature Galaxy S4 is expected to come with a smaller 4.3-inch touch screen display, marking a .7-inch difference from the full-sized 5-inch Galaxy S4. According to All About Samsung, the S4 Mini will feature a resolution of 960 x 540 (qHD), unlike the Galaxy S4’s 1,920 x 1,080 resolution (full HD) touch screen.

8-Megapixel Camera

The Galaxy S4 Mini is expected to come with an 8-megapixel back camera and a 2.1-megapixel front-facing shooter capable of 1080p video. Many standard flagship smartphones such as Apple’s iPhone 5 come with 8-megapixel cameras as well, but the Galaxy S4 is among the few along with LG’s Optimus G Pro that boast a 13-megapixel primary camera.

U.S. Availability

Samsung Mobile’s Marketing Chief reportedly told Bloomberg Businessweek that the Galaxy S4 Mini will be sold on the United States. When Samsung launched its Galaxy S3 Mini last year, it was only available in select non-U.S. markets such as the United Kingdom. There's no telling when the smaller-sized S4 could hit the market, but Samsung news blog Sam Mobile reports that the phone will launch in either June or July. We're expecting to hear more at Samsung's event in London on June 20.

