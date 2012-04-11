Samsung Galaxy Player 3.6, 4.2 Challenge iPod touch with One-Two Punch

Samsung's Galaxy Player line of personal media players hasn't enjoyed much success against Apple's iPod Touch, but the South Korea-based company is looking to change that with two new devices, the $149 Galaxy Player 3.6, on sale now, and $199 Galaxy Player 4.2, which hits stores on May 13. Both Android-powered Players offer the features and app selection of a Samsung smartphone, without the voice and data bills.

The Galaxy Player 3.6 features a 3.6-inch HVGA TDT display with a 480 x 320 resolution and comes loaded with Google's Android Gingerbread, as well as Samsung's TouchWiz skin. Up front is a standard VGA front-facing camera, while the backside is home to a 2-megapixel rear-facing camera. You get 8GB of internal memory, and a microSD card for 32GB worth of expansion.

The larger Galaxy Player 4.2 offers a more premium look and a bit more functionality. For starters, the bigger screen sports a sharper 800 x 480 resolution. The Galaxy Player 4.2, which also features Google's Androd Gingerbread and Samsung's TouchWiz interface, also picks up a GyroSensor, something the 3.6 lacks. We like the single physical home button on the Player 4.2, which buyers will find easy to click.

Storage capacity for the 4.2, like the 3.6, is limited to 8GB of internal memory, although that can be increased by up to 32GB via the 4.2's microSD card slot. Both the 4.2's front-facing and rear-facing cameras are a match with the 3.6's, as well.

Both devices offer a wide variety of apps, including Samsung's AllShare and SmartView apps, as well as Google's suite of Android apps. The Galaxy Player 4.2, however, gets the added benefit of preloaded games, including Angry Birds, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit and FIFA 2012. These are not lame trials but full versions of the titles.

So how do Samsung's Galaxy Player 3.6 and 4.2 stack up to Apple's leading device? Check out our full review of the Galaxy Player 3.6 and hands-on shots of the Galaxy Player 4.2 below.