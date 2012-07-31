Samsung Galaxy Note Comes to T-Mobile, Receives Positive Reviews

Previously available only through AT&T, Samsung's Galaxy Note is coming to select T-Mobile stores and the carrier's website on August 8.

When we reviewed this phone-meets-tablet 5.3-inch Android device on AT&T, we praised its LTE download speeds, stylus integrated into its design, gorgeous 720p display and crisp 8-MP camera. We weren't as impressed with its inaccurate handwriting recognition, palm rejection issues, slow camera and size that made for awkward holding. We have yet to see how the T-Mobile version will compare.

PCWorld gave the T-Mobile Galaxy Note four out of five stars for its large screen and S pen, but they said it's a bit outdated and the design isn't for everyone. PCMag gave it the same rating for its huge display, fast speeds and Android Ice Cream Sandwich, while Engadget was disappointed with its lack of modern internal updates but enjoyed its productivity features and spacious display. We look forward to reviewing the unit and sharing our opinions.

Both the AT&T and T-Mobile versions of the Galaxy Note sell for $250; T-Mobile's version comes with a Classic voice and data plan and will go for $250 after a $50 mail-in rebate with a two-year service agreement. Users can also opt to pay an out-of-pocket down payment of $200 plus 20 equal monthly payments of $20 per month with the company's Equipment Installment Plan for a Value voice and data plan.