Samsung Galaxy Camera Combines Android 4.1, Huge 21x Zoom

Your point-and-shoot camera just got a lot smarter. Fresh off of announcing its Galaxy Note II, Samsung just revealed its new Android 4.1 Jelly Bean-powered Galaxy Camera, a device that the electronics-maker hopes will make point-and-shoot cameras a bit more relevant in the age of camera-equipped smartphones.

On its face, the Galaxy Camera looks like a high-quality point-and-shoot, with a massive 21x optical zoom and 16-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor. But turn the camera over to reveal its 4.8-inch HD Super Clear LCD touch-screen display, and you'd swear you were holding an Android smartphone. In fact, the Galaxy Camera comes packed with many of the same features as its smartphone siblings, including 3G, 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity options.

Inside, the camera is powered by a 1.4-GHz quad-core processor. Storage options include 8GB of internal space and a memory card reader. Running out of physical storage space shouldn't be too much of a concern either, thanks to the Galaxy Camera's Auto Cloud Backup option.

The feature takes advantage of Samsung's AllShare, allowing users to upload photos to the Web the moment they're taken, as long as there's a Web connection available. And with the Share Shot app, users can instantly share their photos with Galaxy S III and Galaxy Note II users.

Samsung is emphasizing the ability to edit and share your photos directly from the Galaxy Camera via its Photo Wizard. The feature provides users with 35 different photo editing tools including Auto Face Calibration, as well as a Movie Wizard that lets you create and edit movies using the Camera's touch-screen display.

Best of all, if you get tired of shooting photos, you can always hop on the Google Play Store to download various apps or surf the Web via the Android browser.

Samsung has yet to announce pricing or a release date for the Galaxy Camera, but we'll keep you updated as we learn more.