Samsung Announces Galaxy Tab 7.7 and Galaxy Note Smartphone with Stylus

Samsung kicked off its IFA run with three smartphones, the Wave 3, Wave M, and Wave Y. Next up on Samsung's roster of IFA announcements are the Galaxy Tab 7.7 and the Galaxy Note.

At the company's press conference today, we got to spend some hands-on time with the previously announced Wave 3 and the Galaxy Note. As noted previously, the Wave 3 runs on the Bada 2.0 OS, which includes new functionality such as multitasking, screen sharing via Wi-Fi direct, and voice search.

While the Galaxy Tab 7.7 wasn't on hand for us to see, we did get the lowdown on the tablet's specs. It will boast a 7.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display (1280 x 800; higher-resolution than the iPad 2's screen) and a 1.4-GHz dual-core processor. The tablet will support HSPA+ connectivity and run on Android Gingerbread.

The real star of the show, however, is the Galaxy Note. As Samsung explained, this device combines the functionality of a tablet, smartphone… and an analog notepad. In practice, this means a smartphone with a 5.3-inch Super AMOLED screen and stylus input that's deeply integrated into the device's functionality. The S Pen stylus is conveniently built into the phone (a huge plus for those prone to losing peripherals) and it works with Samsung's S Memo app, where users can sketch, convert text into type, and copy and paste images and other content from the web. Samsung even adds stylus input to e-mail and messaging, allowing users to send drawings and handwritten notes. There's also an 8-megapixel camera along with a 2-MP front-facing cam.

It's pretty mammoth for a phone, but the Galaxy Note manages to stay light. It weighs just 6.3 ounces, and Samsung explained that the Note was designed to be held comfortably in one hand. Check out the video walk-through below.