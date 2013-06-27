Qualcomm Rumored to Launch Zola Smart Watch in September

Image Credit: Engadget

It looks like Qualcomm may be jumping on the smart watch bandwagon. That would make it the latest to join the likes of Apple, Samsung and Google, which are also believed to be developing wearable gadgets of their own. Rumors suggest that the Snapdragon chipmaker will launch its own-self branded wrist-worn gadget known as the Zola this fall.

Qualcomm has made no mention of such a product, but reliable Twitter mole @evleaks hinted that a Zola smart watch could debut in September. This rumor comes just after the company showcased a prototype of its 1.5-inch next-gen Mirasol display panel on the face of a smart watch at last month’s SID Display Week.

A Qualcomm representative, however, told Engadget that the display is likely to show up on third-party devices rather than its own, contradicting @evleaks’ claims.

Indications of a Qualcomm smart watch have emerged just after Sony unveiled its new flagship wearable tech device known as the Sony SmartWatch 2. Coming in September, the smart time piece will boast NFC connectivity and a 1.6-inch sunlight-readable display with a 220 x 176-pixel resolution. We’ll have to wait to see if this rumor holds true, but if so we may see Qualcomm and Sony go head-to-head in the smart watch space.