How To Project Presentations from your iPad 2

You've completed your PowerPoint presentation on your iPad. Now how do you get it onto the projector? Just follow these easy steps:

Connect the Apple Digital AV Adapter to your iPad’s dock connector.

Attach an HDMI cable to your iPad and a monitor or projector. (Apple also sells a VGA adapter for $29 for older projectors.) You should now see whatever is on your iPad's screen displayed on the wall or big screen.

Open Keynote or another application where the presentation is stored.

Start your presentation, using the iPad as a remote control to swipe through slides. You can also tap on a thumbnail to jump to a particular slide.

Press and hold the display to make a laser pointer appear on your presentation, then use your finger to drag it around to highlight particular points.

