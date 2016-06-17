Some presenters rely on seeing private notes when flashing through the slides for an audience, and this feature becomes more important if you read off of a printed copy. Luckily PowerPoint lets you easily opt to print your notes under each slide.

One thing to note is that if you want a printed version with lines to write your own notes on the fly, select the 3 Slides option. Here's how to print notes with slides in PowerPoint 2016.

1. Click File.

2. Click Print.

3. Click Full Page Slides.

4. Select Notes Pages. If you want a version of your presentation that has ruled lines for writing new notes, select 3 Slides.

5. Click Print.

You've printed your PowerPoint slides with notes.

