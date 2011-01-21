Battery-Free iPhone Sound Boosters: Which One is Best?

Whether you’re hoping to groove out to your music while doing some household chores or simply want a volume boost for your tunes, a powerless amplifier for your iPhone is the simplest, most hassle-free solution. While these battery-free speakers don’t charge your phone, they do provide a bump of up to 13 decibels in volume. These three passive accessories conduct and amplify sound waves from your iPhone’s speaker. Plus, they're easy to tote and never run out of energy.

Read on to see which amplifier had us dancing.

Bone Collection Horn Stand

With a gimmicky design that evokes an old-school gramophone, the Bone Horn Stand Amplifier offers an impressive sound boost considering its diminutive size. This passive iPhone amplifier ($24.95) provides more volume than you'd expect for such a small package, and it doesn't use any battery life. What's not to like?

Clingo Parabolic Sound Sphere

With a chic and user-friendly design, the Clingo Parabolic Sound Sphere ($34.99) scores high in the aesthetics department. Still, what it has in elegance, this unpowered amplifier for smart phones and MP3 players is lacking when it comes to actually boosting the volume of your tunes.

Griffin AirCurve Play

Who says you need plugged-in speakers to let others enjoy tunes on your iPhone? Griffin's AirCurve Play offers an impressive sound boost like no other unpowered amplifier we've tested. If you own an iPhone 4, there's no denying that this $19.99 add-on is the king when it comes to battery-free audio enhancement.

