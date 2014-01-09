Panasonic Launches First 20-inch 4K Tablet

With apologies to Apple, Panasonic now has one of the highest-resolution tablets on the market. At CES 2014, Panasonic debuted its Toughpad 4K UT-MA6 tablet, whose 20-inch screen sports a resolution of 3840 x 2560 pixels. Meant for graphic artists and designers, the tablet starts at $5,999, enough to buy 14 iPad Airs, and have money left over.

One of the most gorgeous -- and largest -- tablets we've seen, the UT-MA6 has a magnesium alloy case and glass-fiber bezel and back, which provides a measure of protection, as it's able to survive drops from 2.5 feet. Moreover, these materials bring the overall weight of the tablet to 5.6 pounds, while keeping it just 0.49 inches at its thickest.

The screen is the star of the show, though. At 20 inches and with a resolution of 3840 x 2560, the UT-MA6 has a pixel density of 230 ppi, and displays up to 16.8 million colors. The IPS panel also supports 10-finger touch, as well as an optional optical stylus, which drafters, engineers and designers will appreciate.

Inside the UT-MA6 is a powerhouse combination of up to a 2.1-GHz Intel Core i7-3687 processor with vPro, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia Quadro K1000M graphics, and a 256GB SSD. A built-in battery provides up to 2.5 hours of juice. Ports include USB 3.0, Ethernet, a docking connector and a DisplayPort which itself is capable of 4K output.

A less expensive model which costs $5,999, has a 1.9-GHz Intel Core i5-3437U GHz vPro Processor, an NVIDIA GeForce GT 745M GPU and 8GB of RAM. It also lacks a rear-facing camera and the DisplayPort, but it still has the same vivid, crisp display, which any designer will drool over.