Original Angry Birds Now Free on iPhone and iPad, Adds 15 Levels

It's time to step back in time by four years and revisit your old feathered friends. The original, full "Angry Birds" now has 15 new levels. And it's free for iOS, too.

In an apparent effort to jump start new downloads/users, today Rovio took down the paywall for the full versions of "Angry Birds" on iOS devices and added 15 new levels. The game is one of the world's most popular mobile games, but recently "Angry Birds" dropped off the top 80 highest-grossing apps for the first time in nearly 3 years.

Appsfire was first to the story, noting the price drop from $0.99 (iPhone) and $2.99 (iPad HD version). The previous free versions of both games, which only offered a few playable levels, have been removed from the store completely. However, the full "Angry Birds" games are now considered freemium, requiring in-app purchases for features such as unlimited use of Mighty Eagle or Birdquakes, which shake the piggies houses down on top of them. Mighty Eagle is best used when you're stuck, as the bird swoops in and smashes the piggies for you.

It's not clear, at this time, as to whether this will be a permanent change, or if it will all change back ones Rovio boosts its userbase more.

Via Appsfire