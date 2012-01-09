Nvidia Demos Tegra 3's Power by Streaming Direct X11 Graphics from Laptop to Tablet

The highlight of Nvidia's press conference may have been announcing a Tegra 3-powered ASUS Eee Pad, but the 45-minute time slot gave CEO Jen-Hsun Huang ample time to show off the power of its latest chip.

In addition to demoing apps such as the photo editor Snapseed on a Windows 8 tablet, Huang touted Tegra 3's performance and graphics capabilities by staging a game of Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (a graphics-intensive Direct X11 title) with the remote-login software Splashtop. What you'll see below is a gamer streaming Elder Scrolls from the laptop and playing it on the Windows 8 tablet.