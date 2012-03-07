New iPad vs. iPad 2: Which Tablet Should You Buy?

It's here: the new iPad has arrived. But before you place your preorder or queue up outside the nearest Apple Store, make sure you aren't dropping your hard-earned coin on the wrong slate. The iPad 2 is still an exceptional product, after all, and might be more suitable for your needs, particularly since it starts at just $399. Here's a quick rundown of both tablets' specs to help you decide which iPad is worth your money.

New iPad iPad 2 Price with Wi-Fi $499, $599, $699 From $399 Price with 4G LTE $699, $729, $829 N/A Carrier AT&T / Verizon AT&T / Verizon Availability March 16, pre-orders start today Now Dimensions (in) Unspecified, 0.37 inches thin 9.50 x 7.31 x 0.34 Weight 1.4 lbs 1.33 lbs (Wi-Fi),1.35 lbs (3G) Display Size 9.7-inch 9.7-inch Display Resolution 2048 x 1536, 264 pixels per inch (ppi) 1024 x 768, 132 pixels per inch (ppi) Processor A5X Quad Core(supposedly 2x faster,4x graphics performanceof Tegra 3 chip) A5 Dual Core 1GHz RAM Unspecified 512 MB Storage 16GB / 32 GB / 64 GB 16GB / 32 GB / 64 GB Siri No, but has microphone button with dictation support No Front Camera Unspecified, iSight camera VGA video and stills Back Camera 5-megapixel CMOS sensor,shoots 1080p HD video 960 x 720 stills,shoots 720p video Microphone Yes Yes Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n + Personal Hotspot 802.11a/b/g/n Mobile Broadband 3G World-Ready 3G Bluetooth Yes Yes GPS Yes Yes Battery 9 hours on 4G,10 hours on 3G 10 hours, 6600 mAh Gyroscope Yes 3-axis Accelerometer Yes 3-axis

With its higher-res display, improved camera and faster CPU, the new iPad is definitely worth $100 more than its predecessor. The only reason to buy an iPad 2 is you absolutely can't afford to pony up more than $399 or, if you're buying the tablet as a gift for someone who won't notice the obvious difference in screen sharpness and speed.