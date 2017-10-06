New Dell XPS 13 First Look: Just Plain Prettier

Just when I thought Dell had reached the limits of what it could do with the XPS 13, the laptop maker goes and proves me wrong. I snagged a sneak peek at the new model and it's a bona fide showstopper. The laptop is thinner, lighter and just plain pretty.

Available in light grey anodized aluminum with a carbon fiber interior or a rose gold finish with white woven glass, Dell is playing up the premium angle for the XPS 13. It even comes in its own leather sleeve. The notebook is slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, however, Dell won't say just how much until CES 2018.

As far as ports, you get a pair of Thunderbolt-3 ports (one for charging), a secure lock slot, a microSD slot and a mini DisplayPort. The near-bezeless InfinityEdge display is back and available in 1920 x 1080 and 3840 x 2560 options. The bottom-mounted webcam (aka the nose cam) is also there, so plan your video calls accordingly.

Dell is keeping mum on other specs, but it's safe to assume that this notebook will be outfitted with an Intel 8th-gen processor at launch. All other details will have to wait until CES when Dell will reveal everything about the new machine.

