The Netflix for Mac Apps Doubles its Library, Offering 100 Apps

Setapp — an Mac App Store alternative that launched in Beta late last year — debuted with 47 apps, which it sold for $9.99 per month in a subscription service similar to Netflix. Now, long since it left its beta stage in January, Setapp became a more attractive offer, announcing it's hit a total of 100 apps.

Setapp has also added a new personalized dashboard, which recommends new apps based on what you've used in the past. For instance, those who've used its simple Permute image editor might want to try the more powerful Polarr. And after that, they might want to try Pixa, which helps you tag and organize your images.

Setapp's even announced the favorite apps for users in specific countries. Us messy Americans use the CleanMyMac system utility, the refined Setapp users of France use the desktop-based Instagram client Flume and users in Russia seem to need better wireless internet, as they prefer WiFi Explorer.

Setapp apps include other pretty useful new tools, such as iMazing, the iPhone management utility. While iMazing was in the original Setapp release, it's more important than ever now that iTunes does less with the iPhone. Sure, you could make backups of your phone using iCloud, but this app helps you export your Messages history separately and print out conversations, drag and drop voice memos from your phone to your desktop.

Writers will also be happy to see that one of those 100 apps is Ulysses, a popular writing app for the Mac that costs $5 per month when purchased on its own.

If your desktop looks messier than a college dorm room's floor, then you'll want to try out Declutter, which automatically organizes files into folders for Documents, Music, Pictures and Videos. It's the kind of option I wish Apple could provide, to automatically transfer desktop and downloads files into macOS directories.

Many of these apps offer the convenience of placing tools you'll use in the menu bar, which you rarely get with Apple. One such tool Instacal, a calendar app that sits conveniently in the menu bar. Lungo, another interesting entry, places options to keep your Mac awake for a stretch of time, or indefinitely.

Setapp doubling its total number of apps in only a year is a solid sign that the service isn't going to stop adding value to users now that it's up. Not only will its curation help you discover your next favorite app, but their efforts to add apps over time mean it's worth keeping around.

